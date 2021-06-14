Sprinkler soaks Lewandowski and Schick celebrates – Monday’s sporting social

Robert Lewandowski (left), Patrik Schick and Jude Bellingham

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Football

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski was caught out by a sprinkler.

What a goal from Patrik Schick.

???? ? ????! ?? Patrik Schick with an effort that will go down in EURO history ?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/BqINLIPSMH — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Jude Bellingham responded to Liam Gallagher.

Harry Kane was still buzzing.

Harry Maguire geared up for Scotland.

Richarlison celebrated Brazil’s winning start to the Copa America.

Granit Xhaka had a surprise for his wife on FaceTime.

Micah Richards and Rio Ferdinand traded blows.

Cricket

Sophie Ecclestone was ready for the Test.

Can’t wait to get going this week ?? #TestMatchWeek pic.twitter.com/fSUTlOd5ug — Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) June 14, 2021

MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov met Luis Figo.

Boxing

Tyson Fury geared up for a reunion with Deontay Wilder.

Dillian Whyte wished Alexander Povetkin well.

Happy retirement to one of the best modern day heavyweight and a great champion god bless you enjoy your next chapter and thank your for two great fights @povetkinalexandr #truewarrior #respect pic.twitter.com/KLSL5hnduc — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) June 13, 2021

Sonny Bill Williams had a spar.

Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali & Marion Faustino Ah Tong, representing Samoa ?? at this years Olympics. Love seeing my people achieve! Good luck uso’s. Thanks for the rounds Ato ❤️✊? pic.twitter.com/TO6phQsPIU — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) June 14, 2021

Tennis

Genie Bouchard had fun.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish compared Belgium Tour winner Remco Evenepoel to Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Formula One

F1 reminisced.

The moment Michael Schumacher became the first driver in F1 history to win the French GP 8️⃣ times! ?#FrenchGP ?? #F1 pic.twitter.com/6TkK8PQR3b — Formula 1 (@F1) June 14, 2021

Valtteri Bottas was looking forward to this weekend’s French Grand Prix after recharging.

Last weekend was hard training and hard recharging in beautiful Corsica with @tiffanycromwell ? Good to go again!! ?#VB77 pic.twitter.com/rml9PViLPm — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) June 14, 2021

Mercedes turned the clock back.

Last time out at Le Castellet. ❤️? #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/PyTnKt5MdL — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 14, 2021

George Russell was preparing for the triple-header.

Eyes fixed on the next three weekends ? pic.twitter.com/Qs5xOxjYCE — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) June 14, 2021

Darts

Good arrows from the Special One.