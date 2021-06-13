Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fire Los Angeles Clippers to win over Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard passes the ball as Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert defends

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to get the Los Angeles Clippers competing again in their Western Conference second-round playoff series with a defeat of the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Two-time NBA finals MVP Leonard netted 34 points and had 12 rebounds for the hosts while George contributed 31 points including 13 in the second quarter alone.