5 things we learned from England’s victory over Croatia in Euro 2020 opener

England v Croatia â UEFA Euro 2020 â Group D â Wembley Stadium

Raheem Sterling’s second-half goal assured England of victory over Croatia in their Euro 2020 Group D opener.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major issues of note following Sunday’s 1-0 success at Wembley.

England finally start Euros with a bang

The result marked the first time England had ever won their European Championship opener (Glyn Kirk/AP)

This was England’s 10th opening match at a European Championship and the first time they have managed to win.

They previous drew five and lost four but, courtesy of Sterling’s goal, the Three Lions started Euro 2020 with three points.

Given the rankings of the other nations in Group D, this should be England’s toughest test and to come out of it with the victory will give manager Gareth Southgate and his players hope moving forward.

Sterling’s goal-den

Raheem Sterling was England’s match-winner at Wembley (Martin Rickett/PA)

On an afternoon of firsts, Sterling’s goal was his first at a major tournament finals in what was his 13th appearance across World Cup and European Championship games.

The Manchester City forward has been in fine form for England in recent times but endured a difficult end to the season.

Southgate kept faith in the 26-year-old despite an array of attacking options and saw that repaid in the 57th minute when he scored the only goal of the contest.

Knee still getting jeered

A minority of fans booed as England players took the knee before kick-off (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was not all joy and light for England as the taking of the knee before kick-off was once again booed by a minority of fans inside Wembley.

Southgate and his players have committed to continuing the anti-racism gesture despite some supporters jeering their stance.

Unlike the two warm-up games last week, however, the groundswell of applause and cheering for the knee was far more prominent.

Phillips marches on

?️ 2020: Playing in the English 2nd tier?️ 2021: Dazzling at #EURO2020 ? Even the original Pirlo must have been impressed with the 'The Yorkshire Pirlo' today@Kalvinphillips | @England pic.twitter.com/abA53Zb6ji — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) June 13, 2021

Having only made his England and Premier League debuts last year, Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips impressed enough to earn a place in midfield for the Euro 2020 opener.

Not only that but he was arguably the best player on the pitch, setting up Sterling’s goal and hardly putting a foot wrong to outshine the likes of Luka Modric and Phil Foden.

With Jordan Henderson’s fitness still a concern, the form of Phillips could be key for England in the coming games.

Teenage kicks

Jude Bellingham became the youngest player at a European Championship (Justin Tallis/AP)

Jude Bellingham may have only made an eight-minute cameo towards the end of the game but in doing so he made European Championship history.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who does not turn 18 until June 29, replaced captain Harry Kane late on and in doing so became the youngest player to ever feature in the competition.