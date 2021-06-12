On this day in 2004: Ricky Hatton beats Carlos Vilches to defend WBU title

UK & international sportsPublished:

The three ringside judges in Manchester scored the bout 119-108 (twice) and 120-107 to give Hatton his 36th successive professional win.

Ricky Hatton during his victory over Carlos Vilches at the MEN Arena
Ricky Hatton during his victory over Carlos Vilches at the MEN Arena

Ricky Hatton made a successful 13th defence of his WBU light-welterweight title by defeating Argentinian Carlos Vilches on this day in 2004.

Hatton was pushed all the way to a points decision by his Argentinian opponent on a frustrating night at Manchester’s MEN Arena.

The result was never in doubt with the three ringside judges scoring 119-108 (twice), and 120-107 to give Hatton his 36th successive professional win.

WBU light-welterweight world championship bout
Ricky Hatton saw off Carlos Vilches to defend his WBU light-welterweight title at Manchester’s MEN Arena (Gareth Copley/PA)

But Hatton lacked a killer punch and admitted his performance was not good enough.

Hatton, then 25, said: “To be honest I felt really comfortable – never once did I not feel in control or losing my grip. But I felt flat and tired, it was an under-par performance.

“I don’t have too many bad nights but you can mark one down for tonight. That was a little bit below average.”

Hatton did drop Vilches to the canvas with a fine-looking left hook in round five but referee Darryl Ribbink deemed it a low blow and gave the challenger time to recover.

WBU light-welterweight world championship bout
Hatton took the contest on a points decision to claim his 36th victory (Gareth Copley/PA)

For the majority of the remainder of the contest Vilches hung on determinedly and largely succeeded in silencing another five-figure crowd.

Vilches looked determined to make a fight of it and dealt well with a cracking left uppercut from the champion midway through the first round.

Vilches got the chance to open up a little in the third but lacked the power in his punches to change the course of the contest.

For a moment in the fifth round Hatton appeared to have got his man but Vilches got up after his brief respite and hung on, firing a number of unpunished low blows of his own in the later rounds.

The crowd got on his back and cheered Hatton’s desperate attempts for a late knockout but the Englishman had to settle for a points win.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News