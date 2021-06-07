Los Angeles Clippers steam into second round with victory over Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard (2) slam-dunks over Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis

The Los Angeles Clippers powered into the Western Conference semi-finals by taking game seven of their series against the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 on Sunday.

With Kawhi Leonard scoring 28 points and Marcus Morris 23, the Clippers became the first home side to win a match in an extraordinary series in which the away team won the first six games of a playoff contest for the first time in NBA history.

The fourth-seeded Clippers will now play the top-seeded Utah Jazz, starting on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City.

Sealed the deal. ? @honey highlights from an entertaining Game 7. pic.twitter.com/Nsw8F9O75l — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 6, 2021

Paul George had 22 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Clippers, whose bench players outscored Dallas’s by 27-6.

Luka Doncic had 46 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Mavs, who have not won a post-season series since claiming the championship in 2011.

The Atlanta Hawks struck a crucial first blow in their second-round series by winning away 128-124 in a thriller against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trae Young had 35 points for the Hawks, 25 of them coming in the first half as the visitors scored 17 unanswered points to take a 74-54 lead into half-time.

Atlanta hung on narrowly despite being outscored 41-29 in the last quarter.

Young also had 10 assists and was supported by John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who each scored 21 points.