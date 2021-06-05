Bath awarded four points and Gloucester two following coronavirus cancellation

Bath have been awarded four match points after their Gallagher Premiership clash with Gloucester was cancelled due to coronavirus cases in the Cherry and Whites’ squad.

Gloucester will take two points from the fixture, which will be recorded as a 0-0 scoreline.

The match had been due to take place on Saturday but was cancelled after Kingsholm and the Gloucester training ground were forced to close for 10 days following consultation with local Public Health England officials and the Professional Rugby Testing Oversight Group.

Those closures, coupled with the isolation of members of the Gloucester squad, rendered them unable to fulfil the fixture and points were allocated in accordance with Premiership rules on match cancellation.

Further testing will be conducted on Monday before training recommences.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “The health and safety of players, staff, management and officials is our only priority, so following consultation with local Public Health England officials and the Professional Rugby Testing Oversight Group the correct decision was taken to call the game off.

“Bath Rugby have been awarded the win and four league points. Gloucester Rugby shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0–0.