Washington Wizards down but not out after victory over Philadelphia 76ers

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook

The Washington Wizards avoided being swept by the Philadelphia 76ers with Russell Westbrook recording a triple-double in a 122-114 win.

The Sixers were on the back foot early with Joel Embiid leaving the game in the first quarter with a sore knee.

Westbrook finished the game with 19 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists, while Bradley Beal top scored with 27 as the best-of-seven series sits 3-1 in favour of Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz clinched a 120-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to go 3-1 up in their series.

Utah, the top seed in the West, were kept on a tight leash by their opponents until the third quarter with the Jazz eking out a 13-point lead going into the last 12 minutes.

Donovan Mitchell top scored for Utah with 30 while Rudy Gobert added 17.