England players react as Southgate names Euros squad – Tuesday’s sporting social

Football

Marcus Rashford was delighted to make the England cut for this summer’s Euros as players and their clubs reacted.

My pride at pulling on the shirt is limitless ??? pic.twitter.com/uGZXp3TPsS — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) June 1, 2021

Last Euros as a fan. This Euros as a player. Huge honour – can’t wait to get started ??????? pic.twitter.com/fv2XNermU0 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 1, 2021

Always believe in yourself. Silence the doubters. ??????? pic.twitter.com/vf5Nah3ji7 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) June 1, 2021

So happy to make the final 26 man @England squad today. Can’t wait for the tournament to get started. The hard work is just getting started ???????? ? ? #england pic.twitter.com/6CbI68U3DH — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) June 1, 2021

Delighted to be selected for the @england squad for the upcoming euro2021 tournament.It’s always an honour and I look forward to meeting up with the boys on Friday. ? ? ? #england pic.twitter.com/OnJDdP86DB — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) June 1, 2021

Let’s go!! Massive summer ahead ???? pic.twitter.com/597E3AcVXZ — Dean Henderson (@deanhenderson) June 1, 2021

Congratulations to those selected for @England’s wonderful young squad. Good luck to all of you. Go do your country proud. https://t.co/VbJroHiUqJ — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) June 1, 2021

Proud moment for everyone in the squad & their families. Congratulations!!!??? C'mon England!!! https://t.co/FaC4uPYmHO — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 1, 2021

John Stones was still gutted following Manchester City’s defeat in the Champions League final.

City fan Liam Gallagher had his say.

My mam once told me if you haven’t got anything nice to say don’t say anything at all CTID LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 1, 2021

Moves like Zouma!

England were hard at it.

Liverpool recalled their glory night in Madrid, on this day two years ago.

James Milner was enjoying the view.

Real Madrid unveiled their new shirt.

And announced the return of Carlo Ancelotti.

Olivier Giroud wanted some help.

Hey @chelseafc admin ? can you send me a video of that goal I scored at Cobham last week? I want to share it. ⚽? Thanks! — Olivier Giroud (@_OlivierGiroud_) June 1, 2021

Boxing

Deontay Wilder was in training.

Cricket

England had a new vice-captain and another debutant.

James Anderson and Rory Burns were ready.

Test match week at Lords ? pic.twitter.com/qkDq4vJezg — James Anderson (@jimmy9) June 1, 2021

Paul Collingwood gave a tour of Lord’s.

Ryan Sidebottom was a proud man.

Sis & Bro opening the batting @tabscricket U11s They absolutely love it ? pic.twitter.com/39Ny48o1Mg — Ryan Sidebottom ? (@RyanSidebottom) June 1, 2021

Danni Wyatt was loving the return of fans.

Nicholas Pooran tied the knot.

Jesus has blessed me with many things in this life. None greater than having you in my life.Welcoming Mr. and Mrs. Pooran ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dDzSX8zdSA — NickyP (@nicholas_47) June 1, 2021

Golf

When Tiger called, Luke Donald answered…

Felt good, gotta tell ya ? https://t.co/abeoztu1VF — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 1, 2021

Tennis

Steph Curry backed Naomi Osaka.