Contenders to replace Carlo Ancelotti as Everton boss

Everton are looking for a new manager

Everton are on the hunt for a new manager after Carlo Ancelotti made the decision to complete a shock return to Real Madrid.

The Italian has left Goodison Park after 18 months in the role where he put foundations in place for the club to start competing for European qualification again.

Here, the PA news agency looks at who could replace Ancelotti.

Nuno Espirito Santo

The 47-year-old left Wolves by mutual consent in May after an impressive spell at Molineux where he led the club back to the Premier League in 2018 and secured back-to-back seventh-place finishes. With a new challenge required, the Portuguese would no doubt be tempted by a switch to Merseyside but has also been linked with the vacant Crystal Palace role.

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe’s final match in charge of Bournemouth was at Everton last July (Tim Goode/PA)

Out of work since August, Howe was widely tipped to take over at Celtic but after talks broke down he is another in the running to replace Ancelotti. The attractive style of play he implemented at Bournemouth earned him plaudits but the Toffees may prefer a bigger name, especially after ending his time on the south coast following relegation.

Antonio Conte

If Everton wanted to go for another Italian, ex-Chelsea boss Conte is newly out of work after an outstanding two years at Inter Milan. The 51-year-old brought the league championship back to San Siro but departed last week. He would no doubt be given money to spend if he was to make a return to England.

David Moyes

After a superb season with West Ham, the Scot’s stock is on the rise and inevitably his name will be thrown into the hat. However, the PA news agency understands Moyes is close to signing a new three-year deal at West Ham but events at Goodison Park will no doubt strengthen his hand following an excellent second spell at the London Stadium.

Rafael Benitez