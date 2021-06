Chelsea and Leicester fined by FA after incident at Stamford Bridge

Tempers flare towards the end of Chelsea's Premier League match with Leicester

Chelsea and Leicester have both been fined £22,500 by the Football Association following an on-field clash between the teams towards the end of a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge on May 18.

A tackle by Foxes full-back Ricardo Pereira on Ben Chilwell sparked a melee between players and staff from both sides, which saw the clubs charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 last month.

An FA spokesperson said: “Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC have been fined £22,500 each after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture on Tuesday 18 May 2021.

“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players and club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute of the fixture.”