Wigan defeat Fleetwood to extend lead at top of League One

Goals from Nick Powell and Dan Burn ensured Wigan comfortably overcame the challenge of Fleetwood with a 2-0 win at the DW Stadium to cement their position on top of Sky Bet League One.

It was a thoroughly miserable afternoon for Town boss Uwe Rosler, who was making his first return to the DW Stadium since being relieved of his duties as Wigan boss in November 2014.

The home side took only seven minutes to get into their stride, with Powell on hand to nod home a delightful cross from Lee Evans from the left.

Evans also played a key role in number two after 38 minutes, curling in a free-kick for Burn to head home into the top corner.

The closest Town came to a response was when Ashley Eastham headed against the bar from a George Glendon corner, with Christian Walton – on his return to the Wigan side – beaten.

But the visitors were unable to force the on-loan Brighton custodian into much work, and were indebted to their own goalkeeper, Alex Cairns, for keeping out a low shot from Wigan substitute Ivan Toney in stoppage time.