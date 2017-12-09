West Ham shut out toothless Chelsea to earn Moyes first win

Marko Arnautovic’s first West Ham goal secured a 1-0 victory over Chelsea and a first win for manager David Moyes.

Arnautovic struck after only six minutes to condemn the champions to a first defeat in seven Premier League matches.

The £24million club-record signing was jeered by home fans earlier in the season after some below-par displays, but he looks a player reborn under Moyes.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Marko Arnautovic

Arnautovic looks unrecognisable to the player that was operating under former boss Slaven Bilic, producing the superb winner early on.

Moment of the match

The London Stadium erupted when Arnautovic fired West Ham ahead in the sixth minute. The former Stoke forward exchanged passes with Manuel Lanzini before curling a left-footed effort into the bottom corner.

View from the bench

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi took bench warming to a new level at the London Stadium. The Belgium international, regularly named among the substitutes under Antonio Conte, went viral on social media when he was seen fighting the cold in a unique way. Wearing gloves, a woolly hat and an overcoat, Batshuayi was seen warming his face with a hot water bottle.

What next for Joe Hart

#Breaking England goalkeeper Joe Hart has been dropped for West Ham's Premier League clash with Chelsea #WHUCHE pic.twitter.com/RpJuzGo5JT — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) December 9, 2017

The West Ham goalkeeper paid the price for his unavailability against his parent club Manchester City last week. Adrian stepped into his shoes and produced a fine performance, leaving Moyes with no option but to retain him in goal against Chelsea. The Spaniard kept a clean sheet to make matters worse for Hart and, in a World Cup year, Moyes’ decision could leave the England goalkeeper’s number-one hopes in tatters.

Data point

Huge 3 points for the Hammers ! ???????? — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) December 9, 2017

After a difficult start to life with the Hammers following his big-money move from Stoke, Arnautovic picked the perfect game to open his account for the club at the 14th attempt.

Ratings

Marko Arnautovic celebrates his early winner with the Hammers fans (Alastair Grant/AP)

Who’s up next?

David Moyes’ side welcome Arsenal to the London Stadium in midweek (John Walton/PA)

