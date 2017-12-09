Two for Harry Kane as Tottenham return to form by thrashing Stoke

Tottenham ended a four-match Premier League winless streak in style with Harry Kane scoring a brace as they thrashed Stoke 5-1 at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side marched through their Champions League group despite being drawn with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund but their recent domestic form has been patchy at best.

Spurs had not won a Premier League game since November 5 but were always the better side on Saturday as an unfortunate Ryan Shawcross own goal gave them the lead.

That was followed by three goals in 12 second-half minutes as man of the match Son Heung-min notched before a double from Kane, with Christian Eriksen adding a fifth before Shawcross pulled one back for the visitors.

Star man – Son Heung-min

While Kane bagged twice, it was Son’s pace and work-rate which really tore the Stoke defence to shreds. The South Korea international’s low cross led to Shawcross turning in the own goal and he took his goal superbly well having missed an earlier opportunity all of his own making.

Son’s goal not only put the hosts two goals clear but it came at the end of a good move which started deep inside their own half, Harry Winks and Dele Alli involved before Son finished with aplomb.

Kane’s second strike was his 50th goal of 2017 for club and country.

Tottenham v Brighton (Premier League, December 13)

Burnley v Stoke (Premier League, December 12)