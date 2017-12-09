Ronaldo’s son eyes up his Ballon d’Or trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated winning the Ballon d’Or for the fifth time this week but one of his future rivals could be a lot closer to home than he realises.

Ronaldo’s seven-year-old son, Cristiano Jr, was pictured at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony eyeing up his father’s latest trophy.

Father and son were both in the photo posted on Twitter by the Real Madrid forward.

Ronaldo’s son was born in 2010 and is the oldest of his four children.

In June of this year, Ronaldo announced on Facebook that he had fathered twins with a surrogate mother in the United States.

Last month Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to their daughter.