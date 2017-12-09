Politologue stars as Paul Nicholls takes 10th Tingle Creek triumph

Paul Nicholls could have found his next superstar after Politologue added his name to an illustrious roll of honour in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday.

Having shown glimpses of his potential last season, the six-year-old finally came of age when providing the Ditcheat handler with his 10th success in the two-mile Grade One contest, joining the likes of Kauto Star and Master Minded in winning the Esher feature.

Jumping well throughout, the 7-2 shot put in a career-best effort to back up his victory on his seasonal return in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter when holding odds-on favourite Fox Norton at bay by half a length.

Politologue holds off Fox Norton and wins the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase for Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden! pic.twitter.com/L7FqkSFLdC — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 9, 2017

Nicholls said: “I was lucky to have all those good horses and they come around in cycles and you have to bring them along from the start.

“I am not saying he is as good as Master Minded yet, but he jumps well and has the same sort of attributes. He has class and at his age, he should just get better.

“I’m very lucky to have one like it again. He is a good one and it is great to be back there with a horse like this.

“I think he is a real two-miler – he has got speed and jumps. We will probably go to Ascot now (for the Clarence House Chase) at the end of January.”

Sir Valentino, who suffered a fatal injury in the Tingle Creek Chase (David Davies/PA)

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper said: “It has been confirmed that Sir Valentino sadly died after a fall in the Tingle Creek. He was given every chance, but sadly it was not to be. He will probably have a post mortem into what the exact cause was.”

Sceau Royal (11-1) may have been just below the best over hurdles but showed he is in the top rank over fences after gaining his first Grade One victory with an impressive 11-length success under Daryl Jacob in the randoxhealth.com Henry VIII Novices’ Chase.

A smart performance from Sceau Royal who wins the Grade One Henry VIII Novices' Chase @Sandownpark and is now 3-4 over fences. Results ➡️ https://t.co/7iJOPsvjqx pic.twitter.com/ocKX3rddYG — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) December 9, 2017

Alan King, winning trainer, said: “I think the fences have improved him and you won’t see a slicker round around here or anywhere and he was like that from day one.

“He ran very well at Cheltenham when he was beaten by Dan (Skelton’s) horse (North Hill Harvey) when he was giving him weight and the run at Warwick just gave him confidence.

“I wouldn’t mind if he went straight to the Arkle. There might be one run or something, but we will leave him alone a bit for now.”

A Hare Breath wins the 2m handicap hurdle @Sandownpark and provides @Dazjacob10 with a quick-fire double. Results ➡️ https://t.co/7iJOPsvjqx pic.twitter.com/psvFt79lnA — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) December 9, 2017

It could be a long wait before A Hare Breath (8-1) gets the chance to back up his half-length victory in the Listed Jumeirah Hotels And Resorts Handicap Hurdle.

Ben Pauling, winning trainer, said: “Daryl (Jacob) said he got there a bit early but he won and that is all that matters. If I am being sensible we will put him away until March.

“I think we will just do that and look after him until the County Hurdle.”