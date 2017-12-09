Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic play football of a different kind

Paul Pogba has tweeted a video of himself and Manchester United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing table football.

Pogba wrote: “Lions also play foosball @Ibra_official #babyfoot @ManUtd.”

The midfielder’s words were a reference to a video interview featuring Ibrahimovic where the Swedish striker said “lions do not compare themselves to humans” when asked to rate himself against other strikers in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic repeated the reference to lions when asked about his recovery from a knee injury.

When asked if he ever doubted his recovery, he said: “No, because lions they don’t recover like humans.”

Table football is the only action Pogba will see this weekend as he is suspended for United’s derby clash with rivals Manchester City on Sunday, although Ibrahimovic is expected to feature in the game at Old Trafford.