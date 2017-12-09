Luton remain top after Notts County stalemate

Luton were held to a 1-1 draw by Notts County in their top-of-the-table clash at Kenilworth Road.

Johnny Mullins’ header put the hosts ahead in the first half but Shola Ameobi hit back with a header of his own to earn a share of the spoils for County.

Ryan Yates went close early on for the visitors when his header was expertly tipped over by Marek Stech before the goalkeeper was brought into action shortly after to deny Jon Stead.

Luton took the lead in the 26th minute when Alan Sheehan’s corner was headed home at the back post by Mullins for his first goal of the season.

Jorge Grant went close to an equaliser but his effort was well-saved by Stech just before the break.

Danny Hylton saw his shot blocked at the start of the second half for the hosts, while Matt Tootle’s cross was headed off target by Grant and Ryan Yates also spurning another chance at the other end.

County levelled shortly after the hour-mark when Ameobi beat Stech to a Grant free-kick and headed into the empty net.

Hylton nodded over and Glen Rea scooped over from eight yards as the Hatters responded, while substitute Lewis Alessandra skied his effort over from 20 yards for the visitors.

Mullins almost won it from late on with a close-range effort but he was denied by Ross Fitzsimons as Luton remain ahead of County at the summit of the League Two on goal difference.