Lee Selby ready for Josh Warrington battle

Lee Selby says he is keen to face fellow Brit Josh Warrington after successfully defending his IBF world featherweight title against Eduardo Ramirez at the Copper Box in London.

The Welshman secured a unanimous points victory over Ramirez, although his belt was not on the line after the Mexican failed to make the weight.

The 30-year-old Selby, who lost his mother just days before he defended his title against Jonathan Victor Barros in July – a fight which had been postponed after the Argentine failed a blood test – appeared keen to put on a good show.

Ramirez may have arrived in England eight pounds over the featherweight limit, but he, too, was up for the fight, and the southpaw provided a nagging test throughout the 12 rounds.

England’s Warrington is Selby’s mandatory challenger after beating Dennis Ceylan in October, and Selby believes the fight would be good for British boxing.

“First of all it’s a massive fight,” Selby told BT Sport 1. “He has earned the mandatory position so to get there he has to be a good fighter.

“We’ve sort of exchanged words in the past but a fight between Josh and I would be massive and fantastic for British boxing.”

On Ramirez, Selby added: “I thought it was a decent performance against a very game Mexican fighter who was unbeaten, came from a great stable.

“They knew me inside out, they knew what to expect and they sent him in with the best game plan possible.”

Warrington, who was working ringside as a pundit for BT Sport, also insisted he was keen to fight Selby in 2018.

“First of all before we start talking about contracts, it’s nice to be talked about a decent fighter rather than just average.

“He’s done what he’s had to do. I’m not bothered if I have to go to Cardiff… it’s no big deal to me and a lot of Leeds will travel with me but if we can get a big stadium fight at Elland Road that will be massive.”