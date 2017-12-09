Indiana Pacers end Cleveland Cavaliers’ 13-game winning streak

The Indiana Pacers brought an end to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 13-game winning streak with a narrow 106-102 victory on Friday night.

In the Pacers’ second win against Cleveland this season, Victor Oladipo scored 33 points in a game that left all to play for in the final quarter.

With just under three minutes on the clock, Cleveland cut the Pacers’ lead to 96-95 thanks to a three-pointer from JR Smith, but a missed three-pointer by Kevin Love in the dying seconds gave Myles Turner a rebound and the win.

LeBron James scored 29 points, with 10 rebounds and eight assists, but it was not enough to extend Cleveland’s non-stop run of wins since November 9.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors continued their fine form away from home with another win against the Detroit Pistons – their sixth victory in a row as visitors.

Kevin Durant scored 36 points – 13 in the third quarter – and Klay Thompson added 21 to lead the Warriors to the 102-98 win.

The defeat puts the Pistons on five losses in a row as the Warriors gear up to play nine of their next 10 games at the Oracle Arena.

The Chicago Bulls overcame 10 straight losses, beating the Charlotte Hornets 119-111.

Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and 12 rebounds in the hard-fought victory, which saw the lead change 17 times and was pushed into overtime after neither team led by more than eight points across the night.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs’ Manu Ginobili scored a three-pointer with five seconds left on the clock to claim a 105-102 victory over the Boston Celtics, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the Dallas Mavericks 109-102.

Zach Randolph claimed a season-best 24 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 116-109 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Serge Ibaka equalled his high of 21 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-107, and the Denver Nuggets triumphed over the Orlando Magic 103-89.