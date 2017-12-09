England keeper Joe Hart dropped for West Ham clash with Chelsea

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has been dropped for West Ham’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Hammers manager David Moyes has opted to stick with Spanish keeper Adrian, who impressed when Hart was ineligible to face his parent club Manchester City last weekend.

Hart was named among the substitutes having paid the price for his unconvincing form this season.

The 30-year-old has conceded 30 goals in 14 Premier League matches, with his last appearance the 4-0 defeat at Everton during which Wayne Rooney beat him with a shot from inside his own half.

Losing his club place is likely to put Hart’s position as England’s first-choice keeper in jeopardy ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford are vying with Hart for the number one spot, with the latter having shone in England’s goalless draw with Germany in last month’s friendly at Wembley.