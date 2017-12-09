Craig Gordon backs Hibernian to break into Scotland’s top three

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon thinks Hibernian could break into the top three in their first season back in the top flight.

Neil Lennon guided Hibs into the Ladbrokes Premiership last season and they have been hugely impressive on their return.

The Edinburgh outfit are currently fourth in the table and host Celtic on Sunday with the chance of breaking into the top three.

They have gone as close to any side to ending Celtic’s long unbeaten domestic run in their previous two meetings this season, and Gordon is full of praise for the way they have been performing.

“They could get close (to the top three),” he said. “They are a good team and when they play well they’re a match for any team in this league. If they can find that consistency then they have every chance of getting to the top end of the league.”

He added: “They’re a good team and have some good players who can change games. They have a lot of guys who can score goals and have threats in good areas so we know we will have to go there and play really well to keep our run going.

“It’s a difficult place to go and on the back of a difficult European game we want to get back to winning ways, so it’s a difficult one for us but one we’re looking forward to, as I’m sure Hibs are as well.

“They will want to show how far they’ve come, they’ve had two opportunities at us so far and we’ve managed to stay undefeated so they’ll be looking forward to their third shot.

“They’re a good team, they have a go and I expect the same this time.”

Celtic go into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Anderlecht on Tuesday – which nevertheless saw them qualify for the Europa League – and Gordon has welcomed the chance to focus on domestic matters ahead of the winter break.

He said: “We have seven games between now and the next break. We have to try and keep our run going.

“It’s a busy month but we have a big squad and will need everybody at some point.

“It’s a good time to get everybody on the pitch and try to press home our advantage and get a good lead in the league.”