Blaklion in Grand National driving seat following impressive Becher Chase win

Blaklion justified his skinny odds as he strolled to victory in the Randox Health Becher Chase at Aintree.

Second to stablemate Bristol De Mai on his seasonal reappearance in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby, Blaklion was sent off a heavily supported 7-4 favourite and he never looked in any danger.

Last year’s Grand National fourth did not put a foot wrong under Gavin Sheehan as he bolted up by nine lengths for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Aintree regulars The Last Samuri and Highland Lodge once again showed their affection for the fences but were ultimately well beaten in second and third respectively.

Blaklion wins the Randox Health Becher Chase for Nigel Twiston-Davies. Watch live now on @ITV4 pic.twitter.com/8wXHoxZjgV — ITV Racing (@itvracing) December 9, 2017

Twiston-Davies told ITV Racing: “It was a superb round of jumping, but it’s a relief to see him win. We had a brilliant jumper fall in an earlier race so it’s lovely when they go round like that.

“It was exactly what we’d hoped for. He didn’t seem to quite get home in the National last year, but we dropped back a mile and our prayers have been answered.

“Others will come out of the woodwork for the National I’m sure, but he must have a very good chance if we ride him a bit more restrained, like we did today – we’ve only got eight lengths to find.

“I’ll think about how we get there, he might wait for the Grand National Trial at Haydock and then the National. We’ll think about the Gold Cup, but hopefully we’ve got that sorted (with Bristol De Mai).”