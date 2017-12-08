Wladimir Klitschko auctions robe worn against Anthony Joshua – and secret USB stick prediction

Former heavyweight world champion Wladimir Klitschko is auctioning the robe he wore in his final fight to Anthony Joshua.

But what might be of more interest to boxing fans is that the 41-year-old has sewn the secret USB stick which contains his pre-fight prediction into the garment.

Klitschko said at the time of the fight: “On this stick I give my prediction… Do not ask me after the fight what is on the stick.

I will auction my robe which I was wearing at my last boxing fight ever. And you can get it! The new owner will find my prediction before the fight on USB stick sewn in. Klitschko Foundation for underprivileged children, will benefit from the proceeds. — Klitschko (@Klitschko) December 7, 2017

“Only the person who is going to be able to open it and watch it is the person that buys this robe.”

Joshua beat Dr Steelhammer by TKO in the fight at Wembley Stadium on April 29 this year.

The Ukrainian is auctioning the robe to raise funds for the Klitschko Foundation for underprivileged children.

The auction will take place on December 13 staged by The Charge II fundraiser.