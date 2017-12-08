See how Bristol City raised their GIF game even higher

Bristol City’s goal GIFs are all the rage this season but, with great power comes great responsibility.

So, after a week of the media covering their Twitter output, how would they react under the glare of a televised top-of-the-table clash with Sheffield United?

Amazing, as per, was the answer.

Jamie Patterson scored first and they were off to a great start, 8/10.

Sheffield United equalised – there’s no GIF for that – but what do you do when your centre-half scored an injury-time winner?

How about this?

Ten out of 10, we think. The bar has been raised even higher. Roll on their clash with Nottingham Forest next weekend.