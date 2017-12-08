Novice Wiggins swaps bike for boat as Olympic champion launches rowing bid

Sir Bradley Wiggins will be a novice at the scene of some of his many successes when he returns to competition on Saturday.

The 37-year-old five-time Olympic cycling champion is slated to compete in the elite men’s two-kilometres event at the British Rowing Indoor Championships at the LeeValley Velodrome.

Eye on the goal! Last big session before #BRIC on Saturday, 1250mts today on race pace. Been an amazing 9 month journey learning this amazing sport under the guidance of @eddiefletcher1 and @jamescracknell, going to be a real honour racing with the big boys of rowing and back at the London Velodrome under different circumstances and the site in which I started racing push bikes in 1992 in the old Eastway circuit, happy days x A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Dec 5, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

The 2012 Tour de France winner’s most recent prior competitive appearance on British soil came in the London Six Day event at the venue in October 2016. He retired from cycling two months later.

Sir Bradley Wiggins’ last competitive cycling event on British soil was the London Six Day in October 2016 with Mark Cavendish (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

An endorsement from James Cracknell this week should come as no surprise, given the two-time Olympic rowing champion is a friend of Wiggins and has mentored him in this process.

Cracknell says Wiggins, who will be 40 by Tokyo 2020, is worth a gamble by the British team, while his flirtation with the sport has undoubtedly raised its profile.

Great week on the water, happy days! ?? A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

He was part of a UK Anti-Doping investigation which closed after 14 months last month after a lack of sufficient evidence.

UKAD statement after closing its investigation into the package delivered to Team Sky in June 2011 –>> https://t.co/6JtcDpcIBz pic.twitter.com/QVLMPid9IB — UK Anti-Doping (@ukantidoping) November 15, 2017

Wiggins railed at a “malicious witch-hunt” after UKAD ended the investigation into the contents of a jiffy bag delivered to him and Team Sky at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine race. Team Sky and Wiggins deny wrongdoing.

But the episode – plus seeking and receiving permission to use a powerful corticosteroid before three major races, including his Tour triumph – impacts on his new pursuit and means the charismatic Wiggins will not be engaging with the media this weekend.

My say on the matter… A post shared by Sir Wiggo (@bradwiggins) on Nov 15, 2017 at 6:50am PST

He did not compete there at the London 2012 Olympics, instead riding in, and winning, the road time-trial at Hampton Court.

Sir Bradley Wiggins won the London 2012 road time-trial at Hampton Court Palace, becoming the first man to win the Tour de France and Olympic gold in the same year (Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

The 2km effort on an indoor, static rowing machine, such as the ones found in most sport centres and gyms, should take under six minutes.

It is a far cry from competing in a boat, but should provide a measure of Wiggins’ potential.

The British record is held by Olympic champion Moe Sbihi, who in December 2015 clocked five minutes 41.8 seconds to beat four-time Olympic champion Sir Matthew Pinsent’s long-standing best.