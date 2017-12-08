Advertising
Manchester United v Manchester City talking points
The Premier League’s top two go head to head with local pride on the line as well as vital points
Manchester United host Manchester City this weekend in the most hotly-anticipated clash of the Premier League season.
Ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, Press Association Sport takes a look at five of the main talking points.
Mind the gap
European hangover for City?
Pogba’s void
Advertising
United to stifle City?
Top goalkeeper?
Sunday’s match pits two of the Premier League’s standout goalkeepers together – and both could be in for a busy afternoon. David de Gea comes into the match buoyed by a wondrous display in last weekend’s win at Arsenal, where his 14 saves was the joint-most in a Premier League since such data was started to be collected in 2003-04. Opposite number Ederson, meanwhile, has been the solid presence Guardiola lacked in his first season as Claudio Bravo struggled to adapt to English football. The City goalkeeper made a mistake against Shakhtar – similar to one he made in the pre-season Manchester derby in Houston – but that should not derail him.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.