Manchester United v Manchester City talking points

UK & international sports | Published:

The Premier League’s top two go head to head with local pride on the line as well as vital points

Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will renew their rivalry on Sunday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United host Manchester City this weekend in the most hotly-anticipated clash of the Premier League season.

Ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, Press Association Sport takes a look at five of the main talking points.

Mind the gap

Graphic showing longest Premier League winning runs
Graphic showing longest Premier League winning runs (PA Graphic)

European hangover for City?

Pogba’s void

United to stifle City?

Ander Herrera, pictured right, could add solidity to the Manchester United midfield
Ander Herrera, pictured right, could add solidity to the Manchester United midfield (John Walton/EMPICS)

Top goalkeeper?

Sunday’s match pits two of the Premier League’s standout goalkeepers together – and both could be in for a busy afternoon. David de Gea comes into the match buoyed by a wondrous display in last weekend’s win at Arsenal, where his 14 saves was the joint-most in a Premier League since such data was started to be collected in 2003-04. Opposite number Ederson, meanwhile, has been the solid presence Guardiola lacked in his first season as Claudio Bravo struggled to adapt to English football. The City goalkeeper made a mistake against Shakhtar – similar to one he made in the pre-season Manchester derby in Houston – but that should not derail him.

