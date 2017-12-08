Los Angeles Lakers end losing run with dramatic win in Philadelphia

Brandon Ingram helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a late 107-104 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA on Thursday.

The 20-year-old scored 21 points, including a game-winning three-pointer with less than a second remaining, as the Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak.

? Lakers win 107-104 in Philadelphia, after Brandon Ingram's game winner with 0.8 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/lQyw3iBtJa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 8, 2017

Lonzo Ball also impressed for Los Angeles while Joel Embiid scored 33 points for Philadelphia.

The Brooklyn Nets made it back-to-back wins as Caris LeVert scored 21 points to help beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 in Mexico.

Russell Westbrook starred for the Thunder, netting 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but it was in vain.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Phoenix Suns 109-99.

Elsewhere, James Harden scored 29 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 112-101 triumph over the Utah Jazz.