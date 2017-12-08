Fox Norton primed to play starring role in Tingle Creek

In the absence of the mighty Douvan and last year’s winner Un De Sceaux, Fox Norton is the red-hot favourite to claim his third Grade One success in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase on Saturday.

Willie Mullins had earmarked the Sandown showpiece as a likely comeback target for Douvan, not seen since suffering injury in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but neither her nor his stablemate Un De Sceaux featured among the declarations on Thursday morning.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Fox Norton, who was only narrowly denied by the admirable Special Tiara in last season’s Champion Chase before impressing at Aintree and Punchestown, looked better than ever when winning last month’s Shloer Chase at Cheltenham for the second time and Tizzard admits the absence of the Mullins pair enhances his chances of victory.

Fox Norton proves class to win the Shloer Chase at @CheltenhamRaces pic.twitter.com/ftzWw2CV3G — ITV Racing (@itvracing) November 19, 2017

Tizzard said: “There are no Mullins horses, which is a plus.”

“Fox Norton is in good form and obviously he’s a lovely horse.

“We’ve had no hiccups with him since Cheltenham and we’re very happy with him.”

Fox Norton (near side) on his way to winning at Punchestown last season (Niall Carson/PA)

Joe Tizzard, assistant to his father, told At The Races: “He was unlucky in the Queen Mother last year and probably looked at his best at Aintree over two and a half. Then he was good enough to win at Punchestown back over two miles.

“On this ground two miles is ideal, but he still holds an entry in the King George. He’s only a seven-year-old and we will probably be stepping him up as time goes on. There is a possibility still for Kempton.

“It’s all about Saturday, to be honest, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Politologue bids to extend Paul Nicholls’ tremendous record in the Tingle Creek (David Davies/PA)

This year the Ditcheat handler is double-handed with last month’s Haldon Gold Cup one-two Politologue and San Benedeto set to renew rivalry.

Nicholls, who last week described this Politologue as being “every bit as good as Twist Magic”, said: “He won very nicely (at Exeter) and has improved since.

“He’s a second-season novice and by winning the Haldon Gold Cup it puts him in the frame, but he’s got to improve again against the likes of Fox Norton.”

Gary Moore is confident Ar Mad will bounce back to his best (Julian Herbert/PA)

However, he then suffered another injury and was pulled up on his comeback in the Haldon Gold Cup.

Moore said: “This race has always been the plan and I’m very pleased with him so far. Everything went wrong that could have gone wrong at Exeter. Don’t write him off on that run.

“He had a few niggly problems when he got back from that race, but they’re all sorted out now and he’s going very well at home.”

Trainer Kim Bailey has had a change of heart regarding weekend plans for Charbel (Nigel French/EMPICS)

However, the absence of Douvan and Un De Sceaux led to the Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer having a change of heart after the race was reopened.

Bailey said: “We wouldn’t have been in the race if it hadn’t reopened, but we had to think twice. I’m happy with him and he worked well earlier in the week.”

The Tom George-trained Sir Valentino completes the line-up after Henry de Bromhead’s Ordinary World was declared a non-runner.