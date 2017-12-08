Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Sam Allardyce is plotting a £60million bid for Borussia Dortmund forward PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, the Daily Mirror reports. Everton’s new manager is said to view the Gabon international, 28, as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian left for Manchester United in July for £75m.

GARETH BALE may be back in the Premier League for next season after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez agreed to a transfer, according to reports. The Daily Express says reports in Spanish media claim a move back to the UK is seen as a best course of action for the Welsh winger.

Could Real Madrid star Gareth Bale be on his way back to the Premier League? (John Walton/EMPICS)

Liverpool forward DANNY INGS has received admiring glances from at least four Premier League clubs considering a January loan offer, The Guardian reports. West Ham, Crystal Palace, Stoke and Newcastle are tipped to make a move for Ings in the new year.

Arsenal are closing in on completing a free transfer deal for Schalke midfielder LEON GORETZKA, The Sun reports. Arsene Wenger may have to fight off competition from a number of top European clubs, including Manchester United and City, however the Gunners are reportedly confident they will come out on top in the race to sign the 22-year-old Germany international.

Social media round-up

'I do not know how the future is going to be' Philippe Coutinho refuses to say he will stay with Liverpool in January amid Barcelona interesthttps://t.co/1IyeRo5USu pic.twitter.com/LAPspSRQBv — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 8, 2017

Reports say Philippe Coutinho set for five-year Barcelona deal worth £127m https://t.co/OQX7zxUhBq pic.twitter.com/Yx2DBfCtxg — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 7, 2017

Arsenal's Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott hoping for more game time as January transfer window looms https://t.co/TdT0KCC4B5 pic.twitter.com/8DIv5H2rHb — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 7, 2017

Players to watch

LEON BAILEY: Chelsea are eyeing a £20million swoop for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jamaican winger, 20, according to The Sun.

SCOTT MCTOMINAY: The 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder has been backed as a future Reds captain by his former coach, the Manchester Evening News reports.