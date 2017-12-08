Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with Everton and Gareth Bale could be on his way back to Britain
What the papers say
Sam Allardyce is plotting a £60million bid for Borussia Dortmund forward PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG, the Daily Mirror reports. Everton’s new manager is said to view the Gabon international, 28, as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian left for Manchester United in July for £75m.
GARETH BALE may be back in the Premier League for next season after Real Madrid president Florentino Perez agreed to a transfer, according to reports. The Daily Express says reports in Spanish media claim a move back to the UK is seen as a best course of action for the Welsh winger.
Liverpool forward DANNY INGS has received admiring glances from at least four Premier League clubs considering a January loan offer, The Guardian reports. West Ham, Crystal Palace, Stoke and Newcastle are tipped to make a move for Ings in the new year.
Arsenal are closing in on completing a free transfer deal for Schalke midfielder LEON GORETZKA, The Sun reports. Arsene Wenger may have to fight off competition from a number of top European clubs, including Manchester United and City, however the Gunners are reportedly confident they will come out on top in the race to sign the 22-year-old Germany international.
Social media round-up
Advertising
Players to watch
LEON BAILEY: Chelsea are eyeing a £20million swoop for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jamaican winger, 20, according to The Sun.
SCOTT MCTOMINAY: The 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder has been backed as a future Reds captain by his former coach, the Manchester Evening News reports.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.