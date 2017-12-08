Death of Peter Walwyn, trainer of Grundy, aged 84

Former champion trainer Peter Walwyn has died at the age of 84.

Walwyn, intrinsically linked with the village of Lambourn which is now one of the major training centres in England, is likely to be best remembered for his handling of the brilliant Grundy.

Having won the Irish 2000 Guineas and Derby as well as the Derby at Epsom in 1975, he went on to defeat Bustino in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot, a race which is widely regarded as the best of the century.

Grundy (right) and Pat Eddery beat Bustino in an epic running of the King George at Ascot (PA)

He became chairman of the Lambourn Trainers Association in 1989 before retiring from training in 1999 and was appointed an honorary member of the Jockey Club. He was also awarded an MBE by the Queen in 2012 for his services to horseracing.

Grundy with his Italian owner Dr Carlo Vittadini after winning the Derby (PA)

“Basically he formed the association many years ago and it is thanks to him that we have what we have today. Even at the very end he was ringing me up and checking I was doing things properly – it’s very sad news.

“He’s been ‘Mr Lambourn’ all his life and achieved an almighty amount. He was even responsible for the signs that say ‘Lambourn – Valley of the Racehorse’ when you drive into the village.

“It’s a very sad passing.”

Polygamy is just denied by the Queen’s filly Highclere (on the rails) in the 1000 Guineas (PA)

Other major races which went Walwyn’s way included the Oaks with Polygamy in 1974 and the 100 Guineas in 1970 with Humble Duty.

Walwyn’s cousin, Fulke, was also a trainer. Walwyn took out his own licence in 1960 and in 1965 moved to Seven Barrows, currently the home of champion trainer Nicky Henderson.

Trainer Nicky Henderson with Might Bite at Seven Barrows, made what it is today by Peter Walwyn (Simon Galloway/PA)

“He was a true legend in every single sense of the word and where the whole of racing is concerned he was a great character and so much respected by all who knew him.

“His enthusiasm for everything, and Lambourn in particular, was legendary and he and his wife, ‘Bonk’, made Seven Barrows what it is now; I shall be forever indebted to them both.

“He was a remarkable character and it really is the end of a very special era. He’ll be much, much missed by me and all of us here in Lambourn.”