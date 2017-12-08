Menu

5 talking points in the Premier League this weekend

Might a first West Brom win under Alan Pardew spell doom for Swansea boss Paul Clement?

Jose Mourinho, pictured right, and Pep Guardiola will do battle in the Manchester derby (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The Manchester and Merseyside derbies will hog the spotlight on Sunday but there are plenty of other sub-plots to this weekend’s Premier League action.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five other talking points.

Domestic blitz

Tottenham made serene progress in the Champions League – taking four points from Real Madrid to top Group H – but to the detriment of their Premier League campaign. Having put Europe to one side until February Spurs need to set about trying to claw back some of the 18 points they trail leaders Manchester City by. A home meeting with Stoke should provide the perfect opportunity to get back on track domestically – but previous home draws against Burnley, Swansea and West Brom suggest it might not be that simple.

Hart break?

Early risers?

Eden Hazard
Eden Hazard has been in lethal form for Chelsea (John Walton/PA Images)

Swan tester

Swansea have scored eight goals this season. Which is the same amount as Gabriel Jesus has hit for Manchester City. Meanwhile West Brom have found the net 12 times, level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. So a feast of goals is not expected when the sides meet at the Liberty Stadium. Alan Pardew is looking for his first win as Baggies boss and if he gets his way the pressure on opposite number Paul Clement will be cranked up amid talk of dressing-room disharmony among the struggling Swans.

Roy’s revolution

UK & international sports

