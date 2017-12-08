5 talking points in the Premier League this weekend

The Manchester and Merseyside derbies will hog the spotlight on Sunday but there are plenty of other sub-plots to this weekend’s Premier League action.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five other talking points.

Domestic blitz

⚽ Four goals? A clean sheet? And a @HKane hat-trick! Our last outing against Stoke was something to savour! ?#COYS pic.twitter.com/nQZh74otpr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 8, 2017

Tottenham made serene progress in the Champions League – taking four points from Real Madrid to top Group H – but to the detriment of their Premier League campaign. Having put Europe to one side until February Spurs need to set about trying to claw back some of the 18 points they trail leaders Manchester City by. A home meeting with Stoke should provide the perfect opportunity to get back on track domestically – but previous home draws against Burnley, Swansea and West Brom suggest it might not be that simple.

Hart break?

Back in action tomorrow. @chelseafc at home ⚒ A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on Dec 8, 2017 at 1:49am PST

Early risers?

Eden Hazard has been in lethal form for Chelsea (John Walton/PA Images)

Swan tester

5️⃣ wins from 6️⃣ games? Bony boost? Mike’s vote of confidence? The Pardew factor The big talking points surrounding #SWAWBA:https://t.co/8IkTKMsdrI — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 8, 2017

Swansea have scored eight goals this season. Which is the same amount as Gabriel Jesus has hit for Manchester City. Meanwhile West Brom have found the net 12 times, level with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. So a feast of goals is not expected when the sides meet at the Liberty Stadium. Alan Pardew is looking for his first win as Baggies boss and if he gets his way the pressure on opposite number Paul Clement will be cranked up amid talk of dressing-room disharmony among the struggling Swans.

Roy’s revolution