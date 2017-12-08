5 talking points before Juventus v Inter Milan

Juventus host Serie A leaders Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia on Saturday evening.

The reigning champions will hope to follow up last week’s victory at second-placed Napoli by downing Inter to reclaim top spot.

Here, Press Association Sport identifies five talking points before the clash at Allianz Stadium.

Invincible Inter?

Inter hammered Chievo 5-0 to occupy first place at the end of a round of fixtures for the first time since January 2016.

On Sunday, Inter hammered Chievo 5-0 to occupy first place at the end of a round of fixtures for the first time since January 2016. Under new head coach Luciano Spalletti they are still unbeaten in the league, despite twice rescuing nervy draws against Bologna and Torino. Saturday’s away game is the biggest test of their resolve yet – survive the trip to Turin and they really are title contenders.

Old Lady rejuvenated

Re-live some of our best Derby d'Italia victories ahead of #JuveInter this weekend ?? ?? https://t.co/aPm9rwQTv2 Which one is your favourite? ?#ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/hH9DtMwoZQ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 7, 2017

Following six Scudetto wins on the spin the wheels appeared to be coming off for Juve as defeats to Lazio and Sampdoria allowed Inter and Napoli to take control. Results in the Champions League were not great either, but the Bianconeri are through. Massimiliano Allegri has now addressed several failings and Juve beat Chievo 3-0 before keeping another clean sheet as they clinched a vital victory at Napoli last week. Giving Inter the same treatment would confirm their re-entry to the title race.

Icardi in fine form

Big test for Szczesny

Big test for Szczesny

Napoli lying in wait

A draw at Allianz Stadium would not only frustrate the mutual ambitions of Juve and Inter but it would open the door to Napoli, who are looking for a confidence boost after losing to the Bianconeri and then Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday. Should the spoils be shared in Turin, Maurizio Sarri’s men can take advantage and go top by beating Fiorentina on Sunday.