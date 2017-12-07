LeBron James guides the Cleveland Cavaliers to 13th straight win

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their 13th game in a row and had LeBron James to thank as they defeated the Sacramento Kings 101-95.

James scored 32 points in the encounter, but it was the three from a 25-foot jumpshot with 16 seconds left that pulled the Cavs clear.

He also had 11 rebounds and nine assists in the game, which saw the Kings relinquish a 14-point lead in the third quarter as they lost their 17th of the season.

Kevin Durant starred for the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, picking up his first triple-double of the season in a 101-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Curry is out for a fortnight with an ankle injury, while another key player in Draymond Green was also absent due to injury.

The Warriors had built a 53-38 lead by half-time and did not let up to improve to 20-6 for the season.

The Indiana Pacers left it late against the Chicago Bulls, with Victor Oladipo scoring a three-pointer with 31.1 seconds left to take the lead. Oladipo scored 27 in the 98-96 win for the Pacers.

The Orlando Magic needed overtime to beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-106, while the Boston Celtics saw off the Dallas Mavericks 97-90.

DeMarcus Cousins hit 40 points as his New Orleans Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 123-114, while the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 113-107.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 104-100 and the New York Knicks saw off the Memphis Grizzlies 99-88.

In the night’s other game, Tyler Johnson’s 25 points were not enough as the Miami Heat went down to the San Antonio Spurs 117-105.