LeBron James guides the Cleveland Cavaliers to 13th straight win
The Cleveland Cavaliers won their 13th game in a row and had LeBron James to thank as they defeated the Sacramento Kings 101-95.
James scored 32 points in the encounter, but it was the three from a 25-foot jumpshot with 16 seconds left that pulled the Cavs clear.
He also had 11 rebounds and nine assists in the game, which saw the Kings relinquish a 14-point lead in the third quarter as they lost their 17th of the season.
Kevin Durant starred for the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, picking up his first triple-double of the season in a 101-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Curry is out for a fortnight with an ankle injury, while another key player in Draymond Green was also absent due to injury.
The Warriors had built a 53-38 lead by half-time and did not let up to improve to 20-6 for the season.
The Indiana Pacers left it late against the Chicago Bulls, with Victor Oladipo scoring a three-pointer with 31.1 seconds left to take the lead. Oladipo scored 27 in the 98-96 win for the Pacers.
The Orlando Magic needed overtime to beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-106, while the Boston Celtics saw off the Dallas Mavericks 97-90.
DeMarcus Cousins hit 40 points as his New Orleans Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 123-114, while the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers 113-107.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 104-100 and the New York Knicks saw off the Memphis Grizzlies 99-88.
In the night’s other game, Tyler Johnson’s 25 points were not enough as the Miami Heat went down to the San Antonio Spurs 117-105.
