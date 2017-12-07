Huw Jones set to make Glasgow debut against Montpellier

Glasgow have pitched in Scotland international Huw Jones for a debut in their European Champions Cup clash with Montpellier.

The centre will line up at Scotstoun on Friday night against a side coached by Vern Cotter, the man who gave him his first international cap.

Warriors head coach Dave Rennie also knows Jones well, having come face to face with him in South African rugby, and he believes the 23-year-old former Stormers player can hit the ground running after scoring tries in all three of Scotland’s autumn internationals.

Rennie told glasgowwarriors.org: “Huw has really impressed everyone since showing up, he showed exactly what he can do for Scotland and here’s hoping that he hits the ground running for us.

“He’s one of a handful of boys making their debuts in this competition. It’s a step up but they’ve shown they’re up to the challenge and it’ll be a big day for them.”

Glasgow have won all 10 of their Guinness PRO14 games this season but, like Montpellier, have lost both Champions Cup games against Leinster and Exeter.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie is looking for his side to kick-start their European campaign after a disappointing start (Simon Galloway/PA)

The South African told his club’s website: “I have watched some of their matches. They are a great team, fast, with a lot of Scotland internationals. It will be a tough battle.

“If I’m not mistaken, they are first in their group in PRO14, so we can not go thinking it will be easy. But the reason we play rugby is to play tough games like this one. It will be a good challenge.

“Obviously, we are a little disappointed to have lost our first two games. The Champions Cup is a difficult competition.

“If we want to qualify, we will have to win all our matches. This is our goal. We must not lose this match in Glasgow. We have to go and be sure of our strength. I think we have the means to do it.”

Finn Russell, Ali Price, Tommy Seymour, Jonny Gray and Zander Fagerson are back in the Warriors side following Scotland duty but Stuart Hogg remains out with a hip injury and both Brian Alainu’uise (knee) and Fraser Brown (concussion) join him on the sidelines.