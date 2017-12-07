Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Real Madrid have made contact with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard after manager Zinedine Zidane was given permission to make a move for the Belgian international. Zidane is said to be an admirer of the 26-year-old and may look to bring him in after a slow start to the season, the Daily Mail says.

Jonny Evans, who made more than 130 appearances for Manchester United, could be set to return to the north west, the Daily Mirror reports. The West Brom defender, 29, is a wanted man not only by Manchester City, but Everton and West Ham are also keen on taking on the Northern Ireland international, according to the paper.

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to German paper Bild. However, Sam Allardyce will face competition from Chelsea and Liverpool to sign the Gabon international.

Manchester United have offered Juan Mata to Inter Milan as they look to bring in Joao Mario, according to a report in the Daily Mail. The club could face a struggle in bringing the Portuguese star to Old Trafford as Paris St-Germain are also interested in the 24-year-old.

Jean Seri: The 26-year-old midfielder has been lighting up Ligue 1 for Nice since 2015, and is wanted by both Manchester City and Liverpool, the Daily Mail says. The 26-year-old was targeted by Barcelona last summer and PSG are also interested in taking on the Ivorian, the paper says.

Rolando Aarons: The 22-year-old has struggled for game time at Newcastle United and is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace, Huddersfield and Aston Villa, ChronicleLive reports.