Astonishing effort from Jack Kennedy in winning ride at Clonmel
Young star keeps his cool in ride of the year candidate
Teenage riding sensation Jack Kennedy once again advertised his considerable skills in the saddle when performing a minor miracle to stay aboard and eventually win on Robin Des Mana at Clonmel.
Gordon Elliott’s charge was a 7-2 chance for the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Only 90 Euros Beginners Chase and set out to make all the running in the two-mile contest.
The six-year-old jumped the first three fences safely enough, but pitched on landing after the fourth and his race appeared to be over when Kennedy slid out of the saddle and was left clinging on.
Remarkably, Kennedy kept his composure and somehow managed to pull himself back on board and keep the partnership intact.
Robin Des Mana had lost his position, but soon found his way back to the front and got the better of a late duel with 50-1 shot Kiera Royale to prevail by half a length.
“I got shot out of the saddle, it was a silly little mistake and I thought I was gone but didn’t fancy getting galloped on.
“I was lucky the railing was there as I’d have been gone out of the race and he kept straight and that was a big help.
“I got in underneath the last (fence) and could see the other horse coming to me, but he pulled it out.”
Kennedy’s miraculous recovery revived memories of other famous exploits in jumps racing over the years. Here are five of the best from the archives:
Mandarin – 1962 Grand Steeplechase de Paris, Auteuil
Rhyme ‘N’ Reason – 1988 Grand National, Aintree
Desert Orchid – 1990 Irish Grand National, Fairyhouse
Kingscliff – 2003 coral.co.uk Handicap Chase, Ascot
Killultagh Vic – 2016 “Money Back On Fallers” At Coral.ie Novice Chase, Leopardstown
