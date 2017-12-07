Astonishing effort from Jack Kennedy in winning ride at Clonmel

Teenage riding sensation Jack Kennedy once again advertised his considerable skills in the saddle when performing a minor miracle to stay aboard and eventually win on Robin Des Mana at Clonmel.

Gordon Elliott’s charge was a 7-2 chance for the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Only 90 Euros Beginners Chase and set out to make all the running in the two-mile contest.

The six-year-old jumped the first three fences safely enough, but pitched on landing after the fourth and his race appeared to be over when Kennedy slid out of the saddle and was left clinging on.

Remarkably, Kennedy kept his composure and somehow managed to pull himself back on board and keep the partnership intact.

Robin Des Mana had lost his position, but soon found his way back to the front and got the better of a late duel with 50-1 shot Kiera Royale to prevail by half a length.

Jack Kennedy in winning action at Cheltenham this year (David Davies/PA)

“I got shot out of the saddle, it was a silly little mistake and I thought I was gone but didn’t fancy getting galloped on.

“I was lucky the railing was there as I’d have been gone out of the race and he kept straight and that was a big help.

“I got in underneath the last (fence) and could see the other horse coming to me, but he pulled it out.”

Kennedy’s miraculous recovery revived memories of other famous exploits in jumps racing over the years. Here are five of the best from the archives:

Mandarin – 1962 Grand Steeplechase de Paris, Auteuil

Mandarin (extreme left) was one of the greats of racing, seen here winning the 1957 King George at Kempton (PA)

Rhyme ‘N’ Reason – 1988 Grand National, Aintree

Rhyme ‘N’ Reason, pictured in action with amateur jockey Tim Thomson Jones (PA)

Desert Orchid – 1990 Irish Grand National, Fairyhouse

The magnificent Desert Orchid is part of racing folklore (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Kingscliff – 2003 coral.co.uk Handicap Chase, Ascot

Kingscliff on his way to winning the Betfair Chase at Haydock. He was a top performer in his day and brought out the best in Andrew Thornton when he won at Ascot (Nick Potts/PA)

Killultagh Vic – 2016 “Money Back On Fallers” At Coral.ie Novice Chase, Leopardstown