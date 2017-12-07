Anthony Joshua breaks window in Amsterdam – to open shop

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua broke a window with one punch in Amsterdam – as he opened a shop in the Dutch capital.

The IBF and WBA champion has been out of action since defeating Carlos Takam at the end of October as he successfully defended the titles he won when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in April.

Sometimes all it takes is one punch. ? Proud to open the @UnderArmour Brand House in Amsterdam #IWILL pic.twitter.com/v0R7PuzxVH — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 7, 2017

The 28-year-old won super-heavyweight gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and has an unbeaten professional record of 20 knockouts.

Joshua, who is next due in the ring in the spring to face an as yet unnamed opponent, was at the opening of an Under Armour Brand House in Amsterdam where he punched a mocked up shop window.