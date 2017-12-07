Advertising
Anthony Joshua breaks window in Amsterdam – to open shop
The British fighter was at an event for his clothing sponsor
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua broke a window with one punch in Amsterdam – as he opened a shop in the Dutch capital.
The IBF and WBA champion has been out of action since defeating Carlos Takam at the end of October as he successfully defended the titles he won when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in April.
The 28-year-old won super-heavyweight gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and has an unbeaten professional record of 20 knockouts.
Joshua, who is next due in the ring in the spring to face an as yet unnamed opponent, was at the opening of an Under Armour Brand House in Amsterdam where he punched a mocked up shop window.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.