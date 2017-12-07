Menu

Ademola Lookman at the double as Everton finally win in Europa League

The Toffees won 3-0 against Apollon Limasol in Cyprus

Ademola Lookman was on target twice as Everton beat Apollon Limasol in the Europa League

Ademola Lookman’s brace ensured a youthful Everton side did not miss Sam Allardyce’s presence in Cyprus as they finished their woeful Europa League campaign with a victory.

A pre-arranged medical appointment meant new boss Allardyce was not in Nicosia to witness the 3-0 win over Apollon Limassol, the Toffees’ first of the group stage, but he will receive a positive assessment of his fringe players and youngsters from stand-in manager Craig Shakespeare.

The most glowing review will be reserved for 20-year-old Lookman, who scored two goals in seven first-half minutes, the second of which was a blistering strike from range to cap off a 26-pass move where each Everton player touched the ball, with Nikola Vlasic then adding a third late on.

Tweet of the match

Star man – Ademola Lookman

Could have finished the game with four goals but a brace was enough to see off Apollon. The second goal was a terrific strike and evidence there is certainly an end product from the winger.

Stat of the match

This was the youngest XI an English club had selected in a European group-stage fixture since 2009, when Everton named an even more youthful line-up having already secured their passage to the last 32.

View from the bench

Craig Shakespeare
(Simon Cooper/PA)

This was the first European match Shakespeare had taken charge of since Leicester were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals last season. Who knows if he will ever be at the helm for a continental fixture again but the stand-in boss must have been pleased with what he saw.

Ratings

Who’s up next?

Liverpool fans
(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

AC Omonia v Apollon Limassol (Cypriot First Division, December 11)

Liverpool v Everton (Premier League, December 10)

UK & international sports

