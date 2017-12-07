Advertising
Ademola Lookman at the double as Everton finally win in Europa League
The Toffees won 3-0 against Apollon Limasol in Cyprus
Ademola Lookman’s brace ensured a youthful Everton side did not miss Sam Allardyce’s presence in Cyprus as they finished their woeful Europa League campaign with a victory.
A pre-arranged medical appointment meant new boss Allardyce was not in Nicosia to witness the 3-0 win over Apollon Limassol, the Toffees’ first of the group stage, but he will receive a positive assessment of his fringe players and youngsters from stand-in manager Craig Shakespeare.
The most glowing review will be reserved for 20-year-old Lookman, who scored two goals in seven first-half minutes, the second of which was a blistering strike from range to cap off a 26-pass move where each Everton player touched the ball, with Nikola Vlasic then adding a third late on.
Star man – Ademola Lookman
Could have finished the game with four goals but a brace was enough to see off Apollon. The second goal was a terrific strike and evidence there is certainly an end product from the winger.
Stat of the match
This was the youngest XI an English club had selected in a European group-stage fixture since 2009, when Everton named an even more youthful line-up having already secured their passage to the last 32.
View from the bench
This was the first European match Shakespeare had taken charge of since Leicester were beaten by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals last season. Who knows if he will ever be at the helm for a continental fixture again but the stand-in boss must have been pleased with what he saw.
Who’s up next?
AC Omonia v Apollon Limassol (Cypriot First Division, December 11)
Liverpool v Everton (Premier League, December 10)
