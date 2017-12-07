Advertising
5 classic Manchester derby encounters
Where will the bragging rights end up this weekend?
United host City in the first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Here, Press Association looks at five famous Manchester derbies from the past.
Man Utd 0 Man City 1, April 1974
Man City 2 Man Utd 3, November 1993
Man Utd 4 Man City 3, September 2009
Man Utd 1 Man City 6, October 2011
Man City 1 Man Utd 0, April 2012
