5 classic Manchester derby encounters

United host City in the first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Here, Press Association looks at five famous Manchester derbies from the past.

Man Utd 0 Man City 1, April 1974

Denis Law puts the seal on his old club’s relegation with a back-flicked goal for Manchester City (PA Images)

Man City 2 Man Utd 3, November 1993

Roy Keane scores for Manchester United (Paul Marriott/EMPICS Sport)

Man Utd 4 Man City 3, September 2009

Michael Owen celebrates scoring against Manchester City (Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport)

Man Utd 1 Man City 6, October 2011

Mario Balotelli scores at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA Images)

Man City 1 Man Utd 0, April 2012