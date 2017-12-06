Advertising
Spurs finish Champions League group campaign in style with comfortable home win
Llorente finally got off the mark at the 17th attempt to set Tottenham on their way to victory
Fernando Llorente broke his Tottenham goal duck as Mauricio Pochettino’s side breezed past Apoel Nicosia 3-0 in their Champions League clash at Wembley.
The Spaniard, making his 17th appearance for Spurs since his £14million switch from Swansea, finally got off the mark with a classy finish in the 20th minute.
Son Heung-min grabbed a second before half-time and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou added a late third as much-changed Spurs, already assured of topping Group H, strolled into the last 16.
Tweet of the match
Star man – Fernando Llorente
The Spanish striker grabbed Tottenham’s opener and set up Son for a classy second. A fine display from Harry Kane’s understudy.
Moment of the match
View from the bench
Ratings
Subs: Dembele (for Son, 65) 6, Walker-Peters (for Rose, 70) 6, Sterling (for Alli, 88) 6.
Apoel: Perez 6, Lago 5, Rueda 6, Ebecilio 5, Pote 6, Vinicius 5, Zahid 6, Morais 6, Vouros 5, Aloneftis 5, Carlao 6.
Subs: Sallai (for Vinicius, 46) 6, De Camargo (for Aloneftis, 75) 5, Antoniou (for Pote, 81) 5.
Who’s up next?
Tottenham v Stoke (Premier League, Dec 9)
AEL Limassol v Apoel (Cyprus Division 1, Dec 11)
