Spurs finish Champions League group campaign in style with comfortable home win

Fernando Llorente broke his Tottenham goal duck as Mauricio Pochettino’s side breezed past Apoel Nicosia 3-0 in their Champions League clash at Wembley.

The Spaniard, making his 17th appearance for Spurs since his £14million switch from Swansea, finally got off the mark with a classy finish in the 20th minute.

Son Heung-min grabbed a second before half-time and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou added a late third as much-changed Spurs, already assured of topping Group H, strolled into the last 16.

FULL-TIME: A job well done at Wembley as we enter the @ChampionsLeague knockout stages top of Group H and unbeaten! #COYS pic.twitter.com/m1ztrYllrk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2017

Tweet of the match

1 – Fernando Llorente has both scored and assisted in a single Champions League game for the first time in his career (23rd appearance). Involved. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2017

Star man – Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente celebrates that first goal in Tottenham colours (John Walton/Empics)

The Spanish striker grabbed Tottenham’s opener and set up Son for a classy second. A fine display from Harry Kane’s understudy.

Moment of the match

How it feels to score your first Spurs goal… #COYS pic.twitter.com/ncoDhEt9rS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2017

View from the bench

Ratings

Subs: Dembele (for Son, 65) 6, Walker-Peters (for Rose, 70) 6, Sterling (for Alli, 88) 6.

Apoel: Perez 6, Lago 5, Rueda 6, Ebecilio 5, Pote 6, Vinicius 5, Zahid 6, Morais 6, Vouros 5, Aloneftis 5, Carlao 6.

Subs: Sallai (for Vinicius, 46) 6, De Camargo (for Aloneftis, 75) 5, Antoniou (for Pote, 81) 5.

Who’s up next?

Tottenham v Stoke (Premier League, Dec 9)

AEL Limassol v Apoel (Cyprus Division 1, Dec 11)