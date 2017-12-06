Advertising
Simona Halep shows off her football skills
The world number one proved she is just as good at football as she is at tennis.
World number one Simona Halep has proved she could have enjoyed a career in football if she did not make it as a tennis player.
The French Open finalist took time out of practice on the tennis court to demonstrate her keepie-uppie skills and shared the video on her official Instagram account.
The Romanian got the thumbs up from the person recording her as she reached a total of 83 before the tennis net got in the way.
The video has already been viewed over 135,000 times.
Romania’s men failed to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia after finishing fourth in Group E behind Poland, Denmark and Montenegro.
Maybe if they had players with the skills of Halep, they would have reached their first tournament since 1998 in France.
