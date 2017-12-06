Simona Halep shows off her football skills

World number one Simona Halep has proved she could have enjoyed a career in football if she did not make it as a tennis player.

The French Open finalist took time out of practice on the tennis court to demonstrate her keepie-uppie skills and shared the video on her official Instagram account.

The Romanian got the thumbs up from the person recording her as she reached a total of 83 before the tennis net got in the way.

A post shared by Simona Halep (@simonahalep) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:14am PST

The video has already been viewed over 135,000 times.

Romania’s men failed to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia after finishing fourth in Group E behind Poland, Denmark and Montenegro.

Maybe if they had players with the skills of Halep, they would have reached their first tournament since 1998 in France.