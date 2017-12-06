Russell Westbrook fires Oklahoma City Thunder to third win on the bounce

Russell Westbrook claimed his seventh triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder triumphed over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Westbrook scored 34 points and made 14 assists and 13 rebounds to push Oklahoma to their third win a row.

Big ? in 3 straight wins.66 points (28/34 shooting) 25 rebounds A bunch of hustle. pic.twitter.com/Fa9KrxmS6C — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) December 6, 2017

The victory did not look certain at half-time, however, as Utah led 47-39.

But a strong third quarter from Westbook, where he scored 11 points, put Oklahoma back in the game and after taking the lead with four minutes remaining in the fourth, they never looked back, going on to claim the win 100-94.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan both scored 20 points each in the Toronto Raptors’ victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker, who reached a season-high 46 points on Monday, was carried off due to an apparent leg injury as the Suns failed to prevent the Raptors’ fourth win in a row.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal lifted the Washington Wizards after their heavy defeat to Utah by scoring a career best 51 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

After a 116-69 thrashing on Monday, Beal put away five three-pointers and Damian Lillard added 30 points to see off the Blazers away from home.