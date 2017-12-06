Menu

Magnificent seven from Liverpool as Spartak Moscow suffer Anfield mauling

UK & international sports | Published: | Last Updated:

The Reds claimed top spot in Group E with a comprehensive win over the Russian side

Philippe Coutinho

A scintillating display of football from Liverpool’s ‘Fab Four’ saw Jurgen Klopp’s side blaze their way into the Champions League knockout phase with a 7-0 victory over Spartak Moscow.

A first Reds hat-trick for Philippe Coutinho stole the show but the quality of all the goals – particularly Sadio Mane’s volley for the fourth – proved once again when this team click into gear they are irrepressible.

Needing only a draw to progress the Reds, who last time out conceded a three-goal half-time lead to draw against Sevilla, left no room for doubt with the damage done by Coutinho (two) and Roberto Firmino inside 20 minutes.

Mane produced a superb volley and tumbling tap-in to sandwich Coutinho’s deflected shot for his treble – the first by a Liverpool player in the Champions League since Yossi Benayoun in 2007 – before top scorer Mohamed Salah scored his 18th of the season late on.

Tweet of the match

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) looks forward to the derby with Everton at the weekend.

Star man – Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool’s attacking quartet were all in scintillating form but the Brazilian playmaker outshone his team-mates, cutting Spartak open drifting in from the left and scoring his first hat-trick for the club.

Moment of the match

Sadio Mane’s far-post volley from substitute James Milner’s left-wing cross. The Senegal international had been left in the shadows somewhat by the exploits of his fellow attackers but his finish was a brilliant one.

Data point

The 23 goals scored by Liverpool is their best tally in a Champions League group stage, comfortably beating their previous best of 18 in 2007-08 and second only to Paris St-Germain (25 this season) in the all-time list.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

Liverpool v Everton (Premier League, Sunday December 10)

UK & international sports

