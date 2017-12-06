Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Everton have shown an interest in Arsenal forward Theo Walcott, the Daily Mail reports. Previous reports suggested the Gunners would be happy to let the 28-year-old leave the club for a suitable offer in the January transfer window, and the Toffees reportedly look poised to strike as new boss Sam Allardyce seeks to strengthen his team and lead the club up the Premier League table.

Alex Sandro appears ready to leave Juventus, with Chelsea most likely first in line to target the 26-year-old, according to the Daily Telegraph. Antonio Conte had wanted to bring the left-back to Stamford Bridge in the summer but was reportedly put off by Juventus’ £80 million price tag. Now with Sandro said to be unhappy at the Italian club, the Blues could be happy to make a new bid during the impeding transfer window.

Alex Sandro, left, could be on his way to the Premier League (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Jack Hendry appears to be in high demand with Southampton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace all said to be considering a move for the Dundee defender in January, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old, who has drawn praise from Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, has 18 months left on his contract and any possible sale could bring in much-needed funds at Dundee, the paper says.

With West Ham resolving their spat with Sporting Lisbon, the pursuit of William Carvalho looks set to be back on. The Daily Mail reports the Hammers are likely to resume their interest in the £30million midfielder come the new year.