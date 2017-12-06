England lose Chris Woakes and Joe Root early as comeback hopes fade in Adelaide

England suffered two hammer blows to any hopes of completing a remarkable comeback victory when they lost Chris Woakes and Joe Root early on the final day at the Adelaide Oval.

The strains of Jerusalem were still in the air, courtesy of the Barmy Army, when nightwatchman Woakes went caught-behind to Josh Hazlewood without addition to England’s overnight total in this second Ashes Test.

Australia’s Josh Hazelwood celebrates the wicket of Joe Root (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Aleem Dar’s decision was upheld after Woakes went to DRS, a spike on Snicko enough to convince the third umpire even in the absence of any Hotspot corroboration of an outside-edge to a very good delivery.

There was more pressure than ever on the shoulders of captain Root (67), who could only succumb to another good one from Hazlewood as he too was caught-behind in the third over of a sunny afternoon – leaving England 177 for six and their chances slim in the extreme of pulling off a national-record run chase of 354 to level this series at 1-1.