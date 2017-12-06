City’s winning run ends with defeat to Shakhtar

Manchester City slumped to their first defeat of the season with a 2-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in their final Champions League Group F game.

First-half goals from Brazilian pair Bernard and Ismaily stunned Pep Guardiola’s side on a freezing night at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, with Sergio Aguero’s injury-time penalty too late to affect the outcome.

The result mattered little for City, with top place in the group already assured, but the tame end to their dazzling 20-game winning streak was hardly the ideal preparation for this weekend’s Manchester derby.

Tweet of the match

Excellent performances by the two young City players Foden & Diaz….who will with natural progression become outstanding professional players !!! — Franny Lee CBE (@FrannyLee7) December 6, 2017

Former City player and chairman Francis Lee (@FrannyLee7) takes the positives out of the defeat.

Star Man – Taison

???? ANOTHER GREAT VICTORY AND WE ARE THROUGH TO THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KNOCKOUT STAGE! ????#ShakhtarManCity https://t.co/R61xEiQzqw pic.twitter.com/BIS2fNnI1l — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) December 6, 2017

Advertising

The Shakhtar captain was outstanding in an attacking midfield role, repeatedly pushing City back with his powerful runs or incisive passing over short and long distances. He linked well with the likes of Bernard, Fred and Marlos and his ball for Ismaily that led to Shakhtar’s second goal was exquisitely executed.

View from the touchline

Guardiola has said repeatedly his side would suffer a defeat sooner or later but, in a way, it was something he was looking forward to because he wanted to see how his players would react. He will now get that opportunity in the fiery atmosphere of a Manchester derby. Admittedly a number of likely starters at Old Trafford did not start in Kharkiv and Guardiola will have learnt something about those who did feature. Phil Foden showed good composure although this was a tough test for the 17-year-old in an unfamiliar wing back role.

Advertising

Data point

FULL TIME | City suffer first defeat of the season. #fcsdvcity



???? 2-1 ???? pic.twitter.com/Hh8efbLimq — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 6, 2017

The result brought City’s long unbeaten run to an end after 28 matches and ended a sequence of 20 successive wins. Their previous loss came to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals last April while Everton, with a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in August, were the only other side to have denied City victory this season.

Ratings

Who’s up next?

Manchester United v Manchester City (Premier League, December 10)