Chelsea boss Antonio Conte handed FA fine after berating referee in Swansea game

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined £8,000 after admitting a Football Association misconduct charge following his sending-off against Swansea.

The Italian was sent to the stands by referee Neil Swarbrick towards the end of the first half in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory after furiously protesting against the award of a Swansea goal-kick.

Antonio Conte explains that he was frustrated about Swansea wasting time prior to him being dismissed but he says sorry for what happened. #CHESWA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2017

Conte reports that he watched the second half in the changing room, with the use of tactical camera coverage. #CHESWA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2017

Conte confirms he apologised to both the referee and the fourth official after the game. #CHESWA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2017

The Football Association announced: “Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

“It follows his sending-off against Swansea City on 29 November.”