Chelsea boss Antonio Conte handed FA fine after berating referee in Swansea game
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined £8,000 after admitting a Football Association misconduct charge following his sending-off against Swansea.
The Italian was sent to the stands by referee Neil Swarbrick towards the end of the first half in Chelsea’s 1-0 victory after furiously protesting against the award of a Swansea goal-kick.
Conte apologised to Swarbrick and fourth official Lee Mason following the match at Stamford Bridge on November 29.
The Football Association announced: “Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.
“It follows his sending-off against Swansea City on 29 November.”
