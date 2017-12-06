Menu

Australia v England – story of day five

England were bowled out for 233 as they lost the second Test by 120 runs to go 2-0 down in the Ashes series.

England are up against it in the Ashes as they went 2-0 down with a 120-run defeat in Adelaide

England surrendered tamely and quickly as Australia took six wickets in under a session to go 2-0 up in the Ashes with a 120-run victory.

Steve Smith’s men were right back on their game as the Adelaide Oval sunshine came out to play at last on the final afternoon, Josh Hazlewood wasting no time with the instant wickets of nightwatchman Chris Woakes and England captain Joe Root in successive overs.

After that, despite the best efforts of Jonny Bairstow, the rest was just details as England were all out for 233 after being set 354 to level the series wiuth Mitchell Strac finishing with five for 88.

Terrible start

Joe Root was dismissed without adding to his overnight total as England lost the second Test
Joe Root was dismissed without adding to his overnight total as England lost the second Test

Delivery of the day

The Aussies run through England on the final day to take a 2-0 series lead #BeatEngland

Not too little, just too late

Stat of the day

0 – When Root and Woakes both failed to add to their overnight scores, England were on the fast track to defeat.

Tweet of the day

What next?

England must try to bottle some of what they did here, and ditch the rest, to try to somehow keep possession of the urn in Perth.

