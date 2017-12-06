Australia v England – story of day five

England surrendered tamely and quickly as Australia took six wickets in under a session to go 2-0 up in the Ashes with a 120-run victory.

Steve Smith’s men were right back on their game as the Adelaide Oval sunshine came out to play at last on the final afternoon, Josh Hazlewood wasting no time with the instant wickets of nightwatchman Chris Woakes and England captain Joe Root in successive overs.

Australia win by 120 runs and take a 2-0 series lead.https://t.co/C4bOpoxYh7#Ashes pic.twitter.com/9HNIYUJkMP — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 6, 2017

After that, despite the best efforts of Jonny Bairstow, the rest was just details as England were all out for 233 after being set 354 to level the series wiuth Mitchell Strac finishing with five for 88.

Joe Root was dismissed without adding to his overnight total as England lost the second Test (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The Aussies run through England on the final day to take a 2-0 series lead #BeatEngland A post shared by cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

Captain Fantastic – @root66 notched up his 34th Test half century today! Here’s to a 14th ? as well. ? #ashes #cricket #england A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:30am PST

64 – England lost their last seven wickets for 64 runs. Two-nil. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/5d1Cok63kW — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 6, 2017

0 – When Root and Woakes both failed to add to their overnight scores, England were on the fast track to defeat.

It's the hope that kills you… England lose the second Test by 120 runs. Australia go two up in the #Ashes pic.twitter.com/CVkEDGbc8a — The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 6, 2017

England must try to bottle some of what they did here, and ditch the rest, to try to somehow keep possession of the urn in Perth.