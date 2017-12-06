Ashes day five – in pictures and social

England folded quickly in pursuit of a national-record chase as Australia took six wickets in under a session to go 2-0 up in the Ashes with a 120-run victory.

The hosts had appeared a little rattled for much of the penultimate day in this second Test, while England captain Joe Root was sustaining England’s unlikely fightback with a determined half-century.

Australia celebrate the final wicket of Jonny Bairstow (Jason O’Brien/PA)

After that, despite the best efforts of Jonny Bairstow, the rest was just details as England were all out for 233 after being set 354 to level the series.

Session one

England needed to see off Australia’s early charge but got off to a nightmare start, losing Woakes to the second ball of the day.

While Root was there England had hope but the writing was on the wall when he was caught behind in Hazlewood’s next over.

Advertising

Josh Hazelwood celebrates the wicket of Joe Root (Jason O’Brien/PA)

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 6, 2017

Australia were rampant and England had no answer.

Advertising

Starc put England out of their misery with his fifth wicket.

The International Cricket Council summed up how a lot of England fans were feeling.

Ashes legends gave their views on the second Test and what is to come.

Terrific test match under the lights here in Adelaide. Pretty even these two teams but England just got it horribly wrong at the toss when they sent Aust in & they declared at 8/442. The next 3 innings of the match were 227,138 & 233 ! Aust now 2-0, England need Wood & a miracle — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 6, 2017

England teased us all yesterday. What a difference a day makes! The toss – ?! #Ashes — KP (@KP24) December 6, 2017

Aussies were brilliant today????Congratulations to @shaunmarsh9 on his man of the match performance ? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 6, 2017