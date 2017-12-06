Arsene Wenger insists his team selection is based on what is best for club

Arsene Wenger insists his team selection will always reflect what is best for Arsenal.

The Gunners boss has been picking two different sides to compete in the Premier League and Europa League so far this season.

The likes of Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott, Olivier Giroud and Mohamed Elneny have mostly featured in Europe but been left on the sidelines in the battle for a top-four finish in the league.

The manager confirms @JackWilshere is in contention to start in #AFCvBATE pic.twitter.com/3hpbiirQB7 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 6, 2017

Wilshere, Walcott and Giroud have all spoken about their frustration at a lack of game time in the Premier League – with France striker Giroud currently being picked for his country as the England duo look like missing out on the World Cup at this moment.

But even Giroud, who is yet to start a league game this season, has been warned by Les Bleus assistant manager Guy Stephan that he needs to play more – even if Wenger feels the 31-year-old has had ample opportunity so far this campaign.

“They have to make their decisions, I have to make mine,” Wenger said of international managers.

?️ So @Ains_7, how have you found playing in the Europa League this season?#AFCvBATE pic.twitter.com/xt7Wwt9lqD — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 6, 2017

“I cannot consider too much the interest of the national team, even if I support France. I can only play with 11 players and the players have to deal with that and so do I.

“Overall I try to give them competition, which is what they have had until now. But these are discussions I have had with the players. It’s part of it.”

Wenger has been able to keep everyone relatively involved in first team matters due to Europa League commitments.

"I will adapt every time the team to the difficulty we face and will try to build a balanced team"https://t.co/F0jKMdyJgU — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 6, 2017

But that will change after Thursday’s final Group H game at home to BATE Borisov as, with Arsenal already assured of progressing as group winners, the competition will not be back on the calendar until February.

“It is anyway difficult to keep them happy,” Wenger said when asked if it would be more difficult to do so with a lack of European games in the coming months.

“You cannot keep players happy, but they deal well with it and it’s a problem we all have to deal with.

“As a player, they fight and I must say this is a job where you always have to be ready. When you are called up you have to be ready.”